Maryville man charged with breaking into elderly couple’s home, threatening them with axe

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Maryville man is facing multiple charges for allegedly breaking into the home of an elderly couple, robbing them and threatening them with an axe.

Trevin Williams, 23, is charged in Nodaway County with burglary, armed criminal action, kidnapping, stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle.

On the morning of Nov. 10, officers were called to the scene of a home invasion in the 27000 block of Glacier Road in rural Maryville.

The victims were a husband and wife, ages 85 and 87. The couple told police that they woke up to find an man carrying a knife and an axe in their bedroom around 5 a.m.

The axe-wielding man took both of their cell phones, cash, a silver tea set, a television and a purse from the couple, according to the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect also allegedly lit a newspaper on fire inside the home before stealing a pickup belonging to the couple and leaving the scene. The couple was then able to use another vehicle to drive to a relative’s home for help.

According to investigators, the suspect left a brown leather coat next to a window screen that had been removed at the crime scene.

The couple’s cell phones were found by Missouri state troopers and one phones led investigators to a suspect, according to the sheriff’s department.

Trevin Wilmes was arrested the evening of Nov. 10 at an apartment in St. Joseph. Stolen property from the crime scene was allegedly found inside the apartment, as well as the stolen pickup.

At the time of the alleged crime, Wilmes was on parole for previous charges of property damage, stealing and motor vehicle theft.

He’s currently being held in the Nodaway County Jail. No bond has been set.