Pat Sajak says ‘worst has passed’ since emergency surgery; will return to ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak on the field before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals at RFK Stadium May 31, 2007 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Pat Sajak tweeted for the first time since his emergency surgery last week.

The “Wheel of Fortune” host underwent surgery Thursday for a blocked intestine, canceling a taping session for the show. Vanna White stepped in as host for Friday’s taping.

“I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness,” Sajak’s tweet read. “Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!)”

White said in a tweet the show without Sajak was like “a word without vowels.”

“I’ll fill in the blanks until you return,” White’s tweet read. “Rest up and we’ll be solving puzzles in no time. (Don’t worry, your job is safe! Well, pretty safe.)”

