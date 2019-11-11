Two Kansas City men charged in October deadly shooting near 68th and Olive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County prosecutors have charges two Kansas City men in relation to a deadly shooting last month.

Armani F. Elder, 19, and Larry G. Baker, 18, each face charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in the October killing of 20-year-old Cortez Nash.

According to court documents, on October 8, 2019, KC officers were sent to 68th and Olive on a reported shooting. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. A second male victim was also located and taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Documents say that before the shooting Baker had messaged Nash, warning him to stay off a certain block. Police found weapons on Baker and Elder that matched shell casings found at the scene of the killing.

Prosecutors have requested bonds of $250,000.

