Veterans Day freebies and deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many businesses are saying, “thank you,” to all the men and women who have served our country this Veterans Day by offering a variety of freebies and meal deals.

Here are some of the places veterans, active-duty military and their families can get free meals and discounts for Veterans Day. In most cases, a military ID is required. Not every location may be participating, so you should call ahead to make sure the deal applies.

This page will be updated with deals and discounts as they’re announced. If you know of a deal that isn’t listed, please let us know.

54th Street Grill & Bar:

Free entree up to $12 on Veterans Day (Monday 11-11-19) for Veterans + Active Duty who dine inside a 54th Street.

Applebees Neighborhood Grill:

Free meal from a special menu on Monday.

Bar Louie:

Vets and active military receive a free flatbread or burger on Monday

Bob Evans:

Free meal on Monday.

Buffalo Wild Wings:

Free small wings and side of fries Monday.

Chili’s:

Free meal from a special menu (Chicken Crispers, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, and more).

Chipotle:

Buy-one-get-one free deal Monday.

Cracker Barrel:

Free double chocolate fudge coca-cola cake dessert (dine-in only) or pumpkin pie latte.

Denny’s:

From 5 a.m. to noon Monday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam.

Dunkin’s Donuts:

Free donut Monday (no purchase required).

Fogo de Chão:

50% off; some restrictions apply.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers:

Free combo meal card through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral:

The buffet joint is offering current and active duty military and reservists a free meal at the buffet from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. The meal includes a free beverage.

Great Clips:

Free haircut on Sunday or pick up a free haircut card to use any day through Dec.31.

Hayward’s Pit BBQ:

20% off to all veterans on Monday.

Hooters:

All day Monday, veterans and active duty military can choose from one of six entrees, including Hooters’ famous wings.

Houlihan’s:

Receive a free entree from a select menu on Veteran’s Day 11/11 with proof of veteran status or active service in the military.

Hy-Vee:

Most Hy-Vee’s are providing a free breakfast buffet for veterans Monday from 6-11 am.

IHOP:

Free Red, White, and Blue pancakes or a free breakfast combo Monday.

LaMar’s Donuts:

Free donut and 12-ounce coffee Sunday.

LongHorn Steakhouse:

Free appetizer or dessert Monday, along with 10 percent off of their bill.

Main Event Bowling:

Veterans and active duty military members can enjoy a free entree plus a $10 FUNcard on Monday, Nov. 11.

Minsky’s Pizza

US Veterans & all Active Duty with ID enjoy a complimentary Small Gourmet or Build Your Own pizza up to 4 Toppings. No Coupon Necessary. US Veterans & all Active Duty with ID enjoy a complimentary Small Gourmet or Build Your Own pizza up to 4 Toppings. No Coupon Necessary.

MOD Pizza:

Show your military I.D. on #VeteransDay (11/11) at any MOD location, and they’ll proudly serve you a free MOD-size pizza or salad.

O’Dowd’s Gastrobar:

Free entree of choice for active duty military or current veterans.

Old Chicago:

Free individual pizza for veterans on Monday.

Olive Garden:

Free meal from special menu Monday for all active-duty military and veterans.

On The Border:

This Veterans Day, all veterans and active duty military will receive a free create-your-own combo meal at OTB’s.

Outback Steakhouse:

10 percent off everyday.

QuikTrip (QT):

Free self-serve fountain or hot drink to Veterans & active Military members. Valid only 11-11-19. Show Military ID at checkout.

Red Lobster:

Free appetizer or dessert Monday.

Red Robin:

Free Red Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries Sunday. Ruby Tuesday:

This Veterans Day, all former and active duty service members of the military can enjoy a free appetizer. Scooter’s Coffee:

Veterans past and present may enjoy a free drink of any size on Veterans Day (11/11). SportClips:

Free haircut for veterans and active duty military members.

Starbucks:

Free tall coffee for any veteran, active duty military and military spouse Monday.

Strouds:

Free 3-piece pan-fried chicken meal.

Texas Roadhouse:

Free lunch from a special menu Monday.

Yard House:

Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on November 11 with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine in only.