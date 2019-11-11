World War I Museum honors vets with commemorative bricks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This was a Veteran's Day to remember for people attending the Walk of Honor dedication ceremony at the World War I Museum in Kansas City.

Not only were vets recognized for their service, but some were even immortalized.

At Monday's Walk of Honor dedication ceremony, names and pictures are shown on the big screen. These are some of the people who've served to protect this country.

Each name engraved on bricks laid for the Walk of Honor in front of the museum.

"It's very special. Not very many people has that. I don't know that i earned it. I'm very thankful," Air Force Vet, Bernard Teague said.

Teague is one of more than 11,000 bricks here are already dedicated to veterans and civilians. His family ensuring he's among the thousands with the honor.

"It's quite an honor to know that his name will be immortalized. Anyone who comes will be able to not only see their relatives` names, but also the unsung heroes of the war also," Bernard Teague's son, Bob Teague said.

Many service men and women like Bernard, serve the country daily without hesitation. That's why Bernard's family says this is a perfect way to honor them.

"I'm thankful to be in a country where I'm free. Without people like dad, I wouldn't have the freedoms that i do have," Bob Teague said.

You can purchase a commemorative brick on the museum's website.