12-year-old Missouri girl dies month after patrol vehicle struck her

Posted 11:04 am, November 12, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered last month when a St. Louis County, Missouri, patrol vehicle struck her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Akeelah "Ke Ke" Jackson had been in critical condition since she was hit Oct. 14 while crossing a street in Jennings. Her family's attorney, Robert Merlin, says she died around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Louis Children's Hospital. Merlin says the family wouldn't be making a comment.

County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda has said the officer told police he was trying to get closer to a suspicious car to make a traffic stop and wasn't using lights and sirens. The patrol vehicle reached a top speed of 59 mph (95 kph) on a stretch of road with a limit of 30 mph (48 kph), although the exact speed at the time of impact wasn't known.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.