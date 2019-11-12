Blue Springs police issue Silver Alert for 78-year-old man with dementia

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia.

Police say James A. Madden left Clearwater, Florida, on November 9 at 6:30 a.m. to travel to Utah or California. His last known location according to his cell phone records was Blue Springs on Tuesday.

Madden is described as standing 6’1″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes, and speaks with a British accent.

Family has been unable to reach him and there is concern that he is a victim of an internet scam and may be endangered.

Anyone with information should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0150.