Cameras across Missouri catch the meteor that streaked through the sky Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo -- It wasn't a bird, or a plane or Superman either. It was a meteor that lit up the night sky of Eastern Missouri Monday night.

People across the state reported seeing the bright streak speed through the sky on Nov. 11.

"I was driving East on 152, and I saw this light in the sky, and the first thing I thought was Joe Dirt," Mark Wyglendowski, who caught the meteor on a camera mounted in his car, said.

Joe Dirt is a movie about the adventures of a mullet-wearing janitor who thinks he found a meteor that fell out of the sky. However, the spectacle folks across Missouri witnessed Monday night was the real thing.

The meteor came from the constellation, Taurus the Bull, and the sighting happened during the Taurid Meteor Shower. The American Meteorological Society refers to these meteors as "fire balls" because they are brighter than normal.

"It was just like a bright flash, almost like one of those electrical things blowing up," Wyglendowski said. "It lit up the whole sky."

The meteor was also recorded by others across the state. A police dash cam caught amazing amazing view of the meteor in the sky over Sedalia, Missouri. In Troy, Missouri, a door bell camera caught a momentary lighting up of the sky announcing the fire ball streaking by. See that footage in the video player in this story.

"It didn't seem so far to me, so I didn't know how far it was away," Wyglendowski said. "I could have swore it hit the other side of Liberty, it seemed that bright."

The A.M.S. determined the meteor was travelling East to West between St. Louis and Columbia, Missouri and believe the meteor burned up somewhere near Wellsville.

"Look up at the skies, not at your phones, how abut that? There is a lot to see," Wyglendowski said.

So, keep looking up, because the sighting happening during the Taurid Meteor Shower can usually be seen about every seven years.

Besides Missouri, sightings were also reported in Kansas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Nevada.