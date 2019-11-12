Cooking with Karli: Hearty rotisserie chicken noodle soup and spiced apple bread pudding

Hearty rotisserie chicken noodle soup
Ingredients:
- 4 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 cup baby carrots, sliced ½ inch
- 3 stalks celery, cut in half lengthwise and sliced ½ inch
- 1 large onion, diced 1/2 inch
- 10 c. chicken broth
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. ground white pepper
- 1/4 tsp. thyme
- 1 (12 oz.) bag Reames Frozen Egg Noodles
- 3 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1/4 c. all-purpose flour
- 2-3 cups rotisserie chicken, shredded
Directions:
- In a large stock pot or Dutch oven set over medium heat, melt butter. Add carrots, celery and onion, cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Pour in broth, bring mixture to a boil. Add seasonings, then the egg noodles. Boil for 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a medium skillet set over medium heat, add 3 tablespoons of butter. Whisk in flour and cook, whisking constantly for 1-2 minutes or until it turns a pale golden brown. Carefully whisk mixture into the large pot, being careful not to break up the noodles.
- Add shredded chicken and continue cooking for 5 minutes. Remove from heat once egg noodles are tender. Sprinkle with freshly chopped parsley, if desired.
Spiced apple bread pudding
Ingredients:
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for preparing baking dish
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 cup whole milk
- 3 large eggs
- 8 ounces French Bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (6 cups)
- 2/3 cup light brown sugar
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 Braeburn or Fuji apples, peeled, quartered, cored, and diced 1/2 -inch thick pieces
- Turbinado sugar, for sprinkling (optional)
- Vanilla ice cream or Custard sauce, for serving
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Bake, with rack set in the center of the oven. Lightly butter a 9x13 inch baking dish; set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together cream, milk, and eggs. Add bread and gently toss to coat. Set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes to soak.
- Meanwhile, melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Remove from heat and add granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, spices, and salt; stir until smooth and well combined. Add apples and toss to coat.
- Gently fold apple mixture into the bread mixture until well combined. Spoon bread and apple mixture into prepared pie plate, then pour remaining liquid over top just to fill to the edge of the dish (you may not use all of it). Sprinkle with turbinado sugar, if desired.
- Bake, covered with parchment-lined foil, for 45 minutes (with a parchment-lined baking sheet placed at the bottom of the oven to catch drips). Uncover and continue to bake until bread pudding is golden brown and set in the center, 30 to 35 minutes more. Let sit on a wire rack 20 to 30 minutes before serving with ice cream. Bread pudding is best served warm, but can be kept refrigerated, tightly covered, up to 3 days. Rewarm in a Convection Steam Oven, or microwave for a short time.