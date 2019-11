Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- The Clinton, Missouri Fire Department is investigating a deadly fire that happened Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. near South 3rd and East Franklin Street.

Two adults and a child, who is approximately 4 to 5 years old, died, according Fire Chief Leo Huff.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As of 7:35 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters said they will release more information later in the day.