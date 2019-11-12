× Historic Big Boy locomotive coming to Union Station next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The world’s only operating Big Boy locomotive is coming to Kansas City this month.

Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 is expected to arrive at Union Station at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.

It will be on display to the public on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The locomotive will depart the station Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 8 a.m.

According to Union Station, 25 Big Boys locomotives were built exclusively for Union Pacific Railroad, the first of which were delivered in 1941. The locomotives were each 132 feet long and weighed 1.2 million pounds.

Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941, and was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its 20 years in service. Union Pacific reacquired No. 4014 from the RailGiants Museum in Pomona, California, in 2013, and after a multi-year restoration process, it returned to service in May 2019, to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s Completion.

