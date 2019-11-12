× Infant tombstone found in Kansas creek, Miami County sheriff looking for family

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — Officials are asking for the public’s help after finding what appears to be the tombstone of an infant in a rural Kansas creek.

Deputies responded to the area of 375th and Harmony Road on Nov. 9, according to a statement by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The reporting party told responders the stone head was found in a creek nearby.

Now, officials are trying to reconnect the stone with the family to which it belongs.

The stone reads, “Baby Souders, 1963-1963.” A small cross marks the top.

The website, FindAGrave.com, indicates that the tombstone was, at one time, placed in Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Wea, Kansas.

The statement asks anyone with information on the tombstone or the corresponding family to call Detective Brown at 913-294-3232.