‘It’s been a nightmare’: Caretaker convicted of attacking, killing veteran in his care

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A metro caretaker has been found guilty of the murder of a 75-year-old Air Force veteran with Alzheimer’s disease two years after the attack.

“It’s been a nightmare,” Marc Richard said. “I’ve always thought about it and it has to be rage.”

Marc Richard said he trusted Rocky Rhines with the life of his aging father, Michael Richard.

“There were no signs,” Marc said.

This week, Rhines was convicted of “squeezing the elderly man’s head” and then “slugging Richard with an open hand more than 30 times.”

Then a few days after the attack, the 75-year-old with Alzheimer’s died from severe brain damage.

“It’s something you can’t wake up from,” Marc said.

Rhines claimed it was all self-defense.

But Marc said he was not buying it.

“Look at all the defensive wounds on his hands,” he said. “My dad was defending himself.”

An Oklahoma County jury didn’t buy it either.

They found Rhines guilty of second-degree murder.

While the Richard family said they won’t have full closure until the final sentencing, Marc said he is remembering his dad as a former Air Force Major, a father of two, and a singer at heart.

“To fight somebody that is defenseless is just something that I don’t know,” he added.

Rhines will be back in court on December 30th.

The jury recommended 10 years, but it will come down the judge’s decision.