KC Bier Co.’s van was stolen and is being used in crime spree, owner said

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Owners at KC Bier Co. are asking for help locating a stolen company van that they said is now being used in a string of other crimes.

“We know of at least three different instances where the van was used to commit a crime, either a car theft or a break-in of another vehicle,” founder and managing partner Steve Holly told FOX4.

Holly said the van went missing sometime between 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and 6 a.m on Wednesday, Nov. 6. He said they immediately filed a police report.

Since then, he said the company has been contacted twice by police and once by another individual about crimes involving the vehicle .

“Whoever took it seems to be involved in a crime spree,” Holly said.

He said they would appreciate anyone who sees the van, a white 2004 Ford Econoline 350 with KC Bier Co. logos and Missouri license plate FL1-S5Z, to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding this crime can call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5510, case number 19-85136.