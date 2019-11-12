Metro man suddenly found dead in Kansas prison has family demanding answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A metro mom says she's out of options after waiting five months for El Dorado Correctional Facility to tell her how her son died.

Alejandro Hernandez died in the KCK prison on May 23, just 16 days after he was admitted for violating his parole.

"He didn't pass his drug test," Hernandez's mom said. "But I told them these guys that are addicted need to be in rehab. They don’t need to be behind bars. They need help."

Hernandez already served eight years in prison for several offenses. He was released in March 2018 and found himself back in prison for failing to pass a drug test. Records show Hernandez was sent to the El Dorado facility on May 7 and then pronounced dead on May 23.

"There were five siblings, now there's four and we deserve to know why; we've waited long enough."

His mother was joined by her two daughters Wednesday night as they recalled the day they found out Hernandez was gone. Each of them told FOX4 they have been looking for answers to his death since the day they got the call.

"It's hard for me because I talked to him the night before, and he was fine," Hernandez's mother said. "I just keep calling to figure out what happened. It's been five months, and I still don't know what happened to my son."

The Hernandez family told FOX4 that they were told his death was undetermined.

"At first it was an ongoing investigation, and now it's like, 'We can`t give no information. You have to speak to so and so,'" Alejandro's sister Mayra Vazquez said. "They have us like a pinball going back and forth with no straight answer."

"I can't live like that," his mother said. "I need to know and don't want any mother to go through what I'm going though."

FOX4 reached out to the El Dorado Correctional Facility, the Kansas Department of Corrections and Kansas Bureau of Investigations. We were told that the case was turned over to Butler County's District Attorney's Office in August.

"We're just asking to start the grieving process. We need closure," his sister Andrea Barragan said.

FOX4 requested an autopsy and toxicology report through the Kansas Open Records Act. The results could take weeks, but the family has high hopes that the prison will release his belongings before then.