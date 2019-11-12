Plattsburg special road district supervisor indicted in theft case where nearly $300,000 was stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A former special road district manager for Plattsburg, Mo. is now facing federal charges in a case where nearly $300,000 in funds from the agency were stolen.

Ave Lea Langner, 58, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury with theft from an agency receiving federal funds.

FOX4 Problemsolvers first told you about Langer in July, when the results of a state audit were released, alleging that from April 2011 to October 2018, at least $286,615 was stolen from the district.

The money went to cruises, online shopping and paying off personal credit cards, according to the audit.

"That money went to her instead of to the roads in Clinton County," said Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

Tuesday's indictment alleges that Langer stole more than $5,000 from the road district between May 1, 2016 and April 30, 2017. Langer used the money to make payments to her personal business, credit cards and other vendors, according to the court documents.

The FBI and the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating the case. It's unclear if there will be additional charges or if any of the money will be recovered.