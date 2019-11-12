Rep. Emanuel Cleaver criticizes “Save the Paseo” group’s silent protest in church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri is criticizing the tactics of a group that led a successful campaign to remove Martin Luther King's name from a Kansas City street.

During an appearance Sunday on MSNBC's "PoliticsNation with Al Sharpton," Cleaver was particularly upset that some "Save the Paseo" members staged a silent protest during a rally at Paseo Baptist Church the Sunday before last week's election , which restored the name of the street to The Paseo.

Besides indicating the decision to change MLK Blvd. back to The Paseo might have been racially motivated, Representative Cleaver also said the wording on the ballot was confusing.

Cleaver said even the Ku Klux Klan didn't enter churches at rallies during the civil rights movement.

The Kansas City Star reports Tim Smith, a black man who organized the "Save the Paseo" protest, criticized Cleaver for using racially divisive rhetoric. He said his group, which has white and black members, avoided racial arguments during the campaign.

The group added they didn't like how the city council changed the name of the historic street without letting the people decide. Close to 70-percent of those who voted agreed with them.