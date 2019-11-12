Social media helps Florida toddler find kidney donor

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — There’s a lot of laughing and smiling in the Chesson home. Two-year-old Colton needed a kidney transplant. His parents’ prayers were answered.

His mother Lisa Chesson said, “It has changed our whole life as a family and we get to see our 2-year-old in a way that we have never seen him before.”

It’s all thanks to a major donation by Drew Schneider. The 21-year-old saw Lisa’s social media post about her son needing a kidney transplant. Drew realized her mother had met Lisa years ago. Drew wanted to help.

“Well, actually when I went and got tested I said to my mom in the car a couple of days later I feel like I’m a match.”

The September 30 kidney surgery would bring the families back together.

Colton and Drew are on the road to recovery. Drew who owns a cheerleading company is almost back to her usual active lifestyle. And so far Colton is adjusting well to his new kidney.

“A two-year-old boy is being able to play games and bathe and be living with his family and go places because I was able to give him a kidney.”

His mother is thankful.

“I don’t think she will ever know how thankful we are. My husband and I talk about it every night, we pray and thank God every night.”

Drew is hopeful Colton might get something else from her.

“Maybe he will get my attitude, unfortunately, for Lisa just kidding. Maybe he will get my attitude. I kind of have, I’m a little spunky,” she said.

The family has many things to be thankful for. Over the summer, Lisa was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had a double mastectomy and says she is now doing well and has returned to work.

Drew says she competes in beauty pageants and says her platform from now on will be encouraging people to become a living donor.