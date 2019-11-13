77-year-old Linwood man sentenced to 5 years in prison for attempted rape of young child

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A Linwood man will spend over 5 years behind bars for attempting to rape a 4-year-old child.

Galen Hurt, 77, was sentenced in Leavenworth County court Wednesday to 67 months in prison for his guilty plea on charges of attempted rape and aggravated child endangerment.

In 2018, Hurt was originally charged with rape of a child under the age of 14 after the victim told her mother that he had touched her inappropriately while she was at his house.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said his decision to offer a plea deal was based upon the fact that the now 6-year-old victim would have to testify at trial.

“In cases like this, we take into consideration the affects testifying would have on the child and the wishes of the family when considering any plea agreement,” Thompson said in a statement.

