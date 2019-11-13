‘A true dream’: Boy with brain tumor and his dad surprised with Chiefs sideline experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE -- Plenty of Chiefs fans went down to Nashville last weekend to watch the team play the Titans.

Among them was the Coover family, but this one was a special visit for the father and son.

Alex Coover is about to undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor that has a chance to affect his ability to remember and associate items.

So this past Sunday was all about making a lasting memory with help from so many.

"He called my dad and then he called my mom, and so then I heard and I was really excited about it to be here," young Alex said of an exciting call from the Hunt family.

On Nov. 7, Alex's dad Brian Coover didn't think a trip to Nashville to watch the Chiefs play was possible.

He wrote on Facebook that they had just found out Alex's tumor is still growing, so his son will have to have surgery to remove it.

"If we don't have the surgery, it'll be too late," he wrote.

He also added that he wanted to take Alex to a Chiefs game, afraid time was running out. He didn't think it would happen, but his co-workers and Chiefs owner Clark Hunt did.

"When they called me the other day, it was just overwhelming," Brian said.

What Brian didn't know was that his co-worker, Casey Best, raised money for them to take a trip to Nashville to hang out with the thousands of members in Chiefs Kingdom.

And then the Hunt family provided tickets and a field pass, so the father and son could watch their favorite team.

"I tend to get emotional about every 5 minutes with my son. It doesn't take much,"Brian said. "It just means the world to have people love us so much to do all this."

Alex was excited to watch his favorite player, Travis Kelce.

"Because he's an amazing catcher," Alex explained.

Alex said he's nervous about his upcoming surgery, but last weekend was a time to take in the scenes of their first game.

"He has a long road ahead, and this is just a beginning," his dad said on Sunday. "We are going to enjoy the game, and it'll be just fantastic. So it is a true dream."