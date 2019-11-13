Blue Springs police cancel Silver Alert after 78-year-old man found safe in Albuquerque

Posted 8:50 pm, November 13, 2019

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department says they have canceled the Silver Alert for a 78-year-old man with dementia after he was located safe in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

James A. Madden was reported missing after he left Clearwater, Florida, on November 9 at 6:30 a.m. to travel to Utah or California. His last known location according to his cell phone records was Blue Springs on Tuesday.

Family was unable to reach him and was concerned that he was a victim of an internet scam and may be endangered.

