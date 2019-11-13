Chiefs fans done in by poor field conditions last year returning to Mexico City again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- One year ago Wednesday, Chiefs fans with trips booked and tickets purchased to see the team play in Mexico City learned the game against the Rams was moving to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.

Now the Chiefs are preparing to go to Mexico City for another Monday Night Football game against the Chargers.

But how many of those same fans will make a second trip?

"I guarantee the same fans that went last year, 90% are going back because it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Jesus Chavira said.

The Mexican-born Chavira, raised in Kansas City, said he dreamed about doing "The Tomahawk Chop" in Azteca Stadium with both Chiefs fans residing in Mexico and those who traveled for the game.

He and his family still made the trip when last year's game was moved six days before kickoff. It was his first visit to Mexico City. He said he saw Chiefs fans everywhere.

"We're at the pyramids, and we see Chiefs Kingdom. We go to a park, Chiefs Kingdom. We go eat, Chiefs Kingdom," Chavira said.

Chavira took part in a photo in front of the Angel of Independence with hundreds of Chiefs fans and then watched one of the most memorable Monday Night Football games with hundreds more fans at one of a handful of watch parties in the city.

When it was announced the NFL would return to Mexico City in 2019 and the Chiefs would once again be slated for an appearance at Estadio Azteca, Chavira planned a return with his wife.

"There was no question in my mind. You know, there's always credit cards," he said.

And fortunately, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said Wednesday that the field looks a lot better this time around.

Chavira hasn't been to a regular season game at Arrowhead this year, as he's saved up for a second trip. But he's hosted fans who have -- people who live in Mexico that he met on his first trip, part of a growing global Chiefs Kingdom.

"I`m happy that the NFL didn`t give up on Mexico," Chavira said.