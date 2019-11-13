Costco warns customers about scam coupon spreading on social media

November 13, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Costco is warning customers about a scam coupon making its way across social media.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday, Costco said it’s a recurring hoax involving a fake $75 coupon.

Costco said it is not giving away any $75 coupons.

The post states:

“While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco. Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!”

 

