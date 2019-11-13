× Elton John adds more dates to Farewell Tour including return to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sir Elton John is coming back to Kansas City.

The music icon announced Wednesday that he is extending the Farewell Tour and will return to the Sprint Center Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

American Express credit card holders can buy tickets starting Thursday, Nov. 14. That presale runs through Monday, Nov. 18.

Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, Nov. 22.

When he played Sprint Center Feb. 13, everyone thought it would be his last show there. It was part of his 300-concert, three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Tour scheduled through 2021.

A sold out crowd came in boas, sunglasses of all sizes, and sequins for a concert that for some was 50 years in the making. But fans will get one more chance to see him.