Kansas City police searching for missing 81-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a missing 81-year-old woman.

Eula Fasone was last seen on Wednesday near 101st and Wornall in a white 2011 Chrysler Sebring with the Missouri handicapped license plate GX03C.

Fasone is described as 5-foot-1, weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her or her vehicle is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.