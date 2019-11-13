FOX4 Forecast: Finally… Above freezing today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Not as cold to start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and some teens. Winds are breezy out of the south, creating wind chills for some down into the single digits. Those strong winds will help us warm above freezing today as waves of clouds will be moving in. A brief dip in temperatures before we begin warming into the weekend. Details in the updated Long Ranger here!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

