Local coffee shop nonprofit ‘brewing’ up plan to help KC’s homeless community

DE SOTO, Kan. -- A local coffee shop doing good around the globe has something special planned in Kansas City.

Cause Coffee in downtown De Soto will serve dinner -- instead of coffee -- to the homeless in KC. Founder Tara Stucky said it's part of their bigger mission.

"Everything that they purchase can go back to a good cause," Stucky said.

Hence the name of the nonprofit, Cause Coffee. Their latest local giveback benefits the Kansas City homeless community.

"We are going to have just a really nice event" Stucky said. "So there's going to be tables, tablecloths with candles and live musicians from the KC area and then a lot of people from organizations who are there to help them."

It's all happening under a bridge in downtown KC.

Jack Stack is catering, and volunteers will hand out blankets, coats and bags filled with useful items for the homeless.

"It's awesome. It's Cause. It's cool," volunteer Caleb Wayne said.

Wayne donates his time to the shop twice a week.

"We have just a huge team of volunteers," Stucky said.

In fact, everyone who works at there is a volunteer. And after shop expenses, all proceeds go to those in need.

"It's worth it," Wayne said. "The people here are wonderful. It's a wonderful environment, and you're giving back to people who need it."

In August, Cause Coffee sent a team of 10 to Haiti on a mission trip.

"It's very rewarding," Stucky said.

She said volunteers travel to other countries to buy hand carved and crafted items. She sells them at her store. Then proceeds are taken back to that country and person who sold them.

"So we're able to truly see a difference that we're making in people's lives so it's very special," Stucky said.

They love making a difference here locally, too.

De Soto is near Linwood in Leavenworth County. After the tornado ripped through that small town in May, Stucky said she put a tip jar out and raised $10,000 in just a few days for those families.

The dinner and distribution for the KC homeless community will happen sometime next week. If you would like to donate, stop by the shop or visit CauseCoffeeKC.com.