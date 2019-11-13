Man found dead from shooting at North Kansas City American Inn

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a hotel room in North Kansas City.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the American Inn located off Armour Road just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding officers found a male victim dead in a room. Police say it doesn’t appear to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim has not been identified.

A bullet also grazed a person in an adjacent room, according to police. That person refused medical treatment.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and look for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.