Man killed trying to stop someone from breaking into his car near Charlotte and Linwood

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a man was shot and killed Wednesday when he interrupted someone attempting to break into his vehicle.

The incident happened just after 7 a.m. near Charlotte and Linwood.

Police said they are still trying to determine whether the suspect was attempting to steal the vehicle or items from inside the vehicle.

Investigators are on the scene trying to find witnesses to gather a suspect description.

If you saw or heard anything, please call the homicide unit directly at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS.