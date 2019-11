KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after they say a man shot an intruder inside his home Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m. near Douglas Ave. and Key Lane, just east of Pierson Park.

The victim tells police he was startled by a noise inside his home in the middle of the night. When he went to look he located a person inside his home and shot him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.