Nov. 13 is the day you’re most likely to hit a deer in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Troopers are warning drivers across Kansas to stay alert when driving, stating that today, Nov. 13, is the day that the most deer collisions are usually recorded.

A graphic shared by Trooper Ben, the Kansas Highway Patrol PIO for Northwestern Kansas, shows the total amount of deer collisions from 2003-2012. In the graphic, Nov. 13 shows the highest number, resulting in nearly 900 total collisions in the past 10 years. That’s just below 90 collision in one day on average.

“Place close attention to your travels tomorrow,” Trooper Ben said in the tweet.

November 13th is traditionally the day drivers are most likely to hit a deer in Kansas. On this day alone, law enforcement officers on average will investigate around 85 vehicle/deer collisions. Place close attention to your travels tomorrow. 🦌 pic.twitter.com/ypSessso2X — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) November 13, 2019

Kansas officials say November is peak season for deer-vehicle collisions. Mating season and the quest for more secure habitat and food sources cause the deer to move more often in the fall, said Ron Kaufman, a spokesman for the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

“Typically, the greatest number of deer-vehicle crashes are in mid-November, when the rut, or mating season, peaks,” Kaufman said

Officials warn drivers not to swerve abruptly to avoid hitting the animal because that could cause more serious crashes.

Janice Fowler sent her photos into the newsroom on Nov. 11, saying that, when a deer walked out in front of her, she had no choice but to drive through.

“I’m always mindful of deer when I’m driving, and have always heard that if one jumps out at me, to just drive through it,” Fowler wrote to FOX4. “My heart hurts for the young buck, but so thankful we weren’t hurt. My truck on the other hand is a goner.”