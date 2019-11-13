Police release photo of man they want to talk to about KC homicide on Linwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man left for a morning walk Wednesday, and several minutes later he was the center of a homicide investigation.

Kansas City police said the man was shot and killed when he interrupted someone attempting to break into his vehicle.

The deadly shooting happened just after 7 a.m. near Charlotte and Linwood. The victim was identified as 51-year-old Ricardo Ortiz.

Police say Ortiz saw a man trying to break into his car. When he tried to stop him, they say the man shot Ortiz.

Investigators said it's unclear if the person was trying to steal the car or just trying to get inside.

Now police have released a photo of a man they'd like to speak with about the deadly shooting. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call police.

Additionally if you saw or heard anything about this case, please call the homicide unit directly at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS.