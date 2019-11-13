Stuffed butternut squash

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash (2 1/2 lbs)

extra virgin olive oil

1 Red onion

1 clove garlic

2.5 oz vacuum-packed chestnuts

2.5 oz dried cranberries

1/2 cup riced cauliflower

1 tbsp white wine

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1 pinch of nutmeg

1 cup fresh spinach

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Wash butternut squash. Cut in half lengthwise. Remove seeds and discard. Remove flesh to make a channel in through the length of the butternut squash. Chop Squash flesh. Chop onion. Grate garlic. Warm 1 tbsp oil in a skillet, saute onion, squash, and garlic until onions are translucent. Rough chop chestnuts and cranberries. Add remaining ingredients. Saute until all of spinach is wilted. Salt to taste. Pack mixture into each channel of butternut squash. Place halves together. Coat outside with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Wrap in a double layer of foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake for two hours. Remove foil place on platter and slice.

