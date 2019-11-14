4-year-old child seriously injured after car crashes into Belton home

BELTON, Mo. — A 4-year-old child suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into a Belton home Thursday night.

Belton police were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Colbern Street around 8:15 p.m. on a report of a vehicle into a home.

According to Lt. Dan Davis with the Belton Police Department, officers discovered that the driver fled the scene on foot, but was arrested nearby.

A 4-year-old child inside the home was injured and taken to the hospital by Belton EMS. The extent of injuries is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Belton Police Department’s Traffic Division at 816-331-5522.