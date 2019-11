At least 6 injured in Southern California high school shooting, suspect in hospital

Watch live:



At least six people were hurt in a shooting at Saugus High School in the Southern California city of Santa Clarita. Authorities say they found the suspect and he’s being treated at a hospital.

Update regarding the shooting at #SaugusHigh, suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital. — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

Deputies say the suspect was described as an Asian male in black clothing. The suspect is believed to be a student at the school, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN affiliate KABC.

Six patients — three in critical condition — have been taken to Henry Mayo Hospital or are on their way, the hospital said on Twitter, with a hashtag referring to the school shooting.

“If you live in neighborhoods anywhere near Saugus High, PLEASE LOCK DOORS and stay inside,” the sheriff’s department said on Twitter. “If you see suspect, male dark clothing, in backyards, etc. CALL 911”

Emergency workers took at least three people out of the school on gurneys, and large groups of people have been walking out single-file with armed escorts, aerial footage from CNN affiliates shows.

The shooting happened about 20 minutes before the start of school, according to Hannah de Caussin, whose daughter attends Saugus.

All schools in Santa Clarita’s William S. Hart school district are locked down as a precaution, the department said.

Saugus High School has about 2,400 students, according to the district.