Cinnamon maple butter fall squash mix

Butter – 1 pound, room temperature

Brown Sugar – ¼ cup

Maple Syrup – 1 cup

Cinnamon – 1 Tbsp

Nutmeg – 1 tsp

Ginger – 1 tsp

Assorted squash (butternut, acorn, etc)

For the butter:

Allow the butter to come to room temperature then place in a stand mixer, using the paddle attachment, whip the butter on high speed until it becomes light and fluffy In a separate container, combine the maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger; slowly pour into the butter and continue mixing until combined. Refrigerate until ready to use

For the squash:

Peel and seed the squash; cut into small cubes Toss in olive oil and roast in the oven at 350 degrees until soft Pour into a bowl and gently toss with the cinnamon maple butter; return to sheet pan and roast a few more minutes, until caramelized Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with dried cranberries

