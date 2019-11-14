Cinnamon maple butter fall squash mix
- Butter – 1 pound, room temperature
- Brown Sugar – ¼ cup
- Maple Syrup – 1 cup
- Cinnamon – 1 Tbsp
- Nutmeg – 1 tsp
- Ginger – 1 tsp
- Assorted squash (butternut, acorn, etc)
For the butter:
- Allow the butter to come to room temperature then place in a stand mixer, using the paddle attachment, whip the butter on high speed until it becomes light and fluffy
- In a separate container, combine the maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger; slowly pour into the butter and continue mixing until combined.
- Refrigerate until ready to use
For the squash:
- Peel and seed the squash; cut into small cubes
- Toss in olive oil and roast in the oven at 350 degrees until soft
- Pour into a bowl and gently toss with the cinnamon maple butter; return to sheet pan and roast a few more minutes, until caramelized
- Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with dried cranberries
