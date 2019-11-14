Cinnamon maple butter fall squash mix

November 14, 2019

  • Butter – 1 pound, room temperature
  • Brown Sugar – ¼ cup
  • Maple Syrup – 1 cup
  • Cinnamon – 1 Tbsp
  • Nutmeg – 1 tsp
  • Ginger – 1 tsp
  • Assorted squash (butternut, acorn, etc)

For the butter:

  1. Allow the butter to come to room temperature then place in a stand mixer, using the paddle attachment, whip the butter on high speed until it becomes light and fluffy
  2. In a separate container, combine the maple syrup, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger; slowly pour into the butter and continue mixing until combined.
  3. Refrigerate until ready to use

For the squash:

  1. Peel and seed the squash; cut into small cubes
  2. Toss in olive oil and roast in the oven at 350 degrees until soft
  3. Pour into a bowl and gently toss with the cinnamon maple butter; return to sheet pan and roast a few more minutes, until caramelized
  4. Transfer to a serving bowl and garnish with dried cranberries

