City Council votes to ban domestic violence offenders from carrying guns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Council voted Thursday to prohibit domestic violence offenders from carrying guns.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who introduced the ordinance last month, believes his latest proposal to restrict firearms will save hundreds of lives.

“We talked to a number of people who said this could be a key and important step for safety for people in our community, and I believe it will be,” Lucas said.

It’s another example of a federal law that’s already on the books but simply isn’t being enforced on the local level.

Now anyone who has been convicted of a domestic violence crime, misdemeanor or felony, would not be allowed to have a gun in Kansas City.

The mayor’s proposal goes one step further, saying those with a full order of protection issued against them by a court also could not have firearms within the city limits.

The new law enables police to seize guns and arrest those who have a criminal history or have a restraining order against them. That alone greatly diminishes the risk of victims getting killed, victim advocates said.

“We need to get guns out of the hands of people who aren’t supposed to have them,” Lucas said. “Someone who has committed acts of violence against their intimate partner has been shown in a number of different situations to be a greater threat to re-offend and be greater threats to kill their partners.”

It’s the latest gun safety measure approved by the city council. In August, members passed two ordinances making it illegal for minors to carry guns and for others to sell guns to minors.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

39.099727 -94.578567