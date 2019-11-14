Earn $1,000 by watching 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days

As if curling up with a playlist of movies wasn’t reward enough, now internet service provider CenturyLink is going to pay a lucky candidate $1,000 to binge-watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies.

According to the job posting:

We’re looking for a lover of all things Christmas, G-Rated romcoms, and too-close-to-home family dramas to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days. If you think that’s you, we’ll give you $1,000 to critique a lineup of festive guilty pleasures. The best part? We don’t care where you do it. Watch it from the couch or stay under the covers and stream from bed. (Just don’t spill any spoilers.)

CenturyLinkQuote.com outlined the following requirements for applicants:

You don’t like Christmas—you love it. You must be over 18-years-old and be a U.S. resident. You must document the Christmas movie marathon with your followers on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook. They also want you to share honest reviews of the movies.

You can fill out an application here explaining why you’re a perfect fit for the job.