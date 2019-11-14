How to make a savory cheese ball for the holidays

Savory cheese ball
Ingredients:
8 oz. softened cream cheese
1 cup shredded, smoked gouda
1 cup gorgonzola
2 tablespoons port wine
1 clove minced garlic
1/2 cup coarsely chopped toasted nuts
Directions:
Place the first 5 ingredients in a food processor and blend for one minute, scraping sides as needed.
Shape cheese mixture into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3 hours until firm.
Unwrap cheese ball and roll in the chopped nuts.
Serve with crackers or bread.
