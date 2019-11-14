How to make a savory cheese ball for the holidays

Savory cheese ball

Ingredients:

8 oz. softened cream cheese

1 cup shredded, smoked gouda

1 cup gorgonzola

2 tablespoons port wine

1 clove minced garlic

1/2 cup coarsely chopped toasted nuts

 

Directions:

Place the first 5 ingredients in a food processor and blend for one minute, scraping sides as needed.

Shape cheese mixture into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 3 hours until firm.

Unwrap cheese ball and roll in the chopped nuts.

Serve with crackers or bread.

 

