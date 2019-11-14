Husband of missing St. Louis County woman from KC charged with tampering

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 28-year-old Missouri man is now facing charges in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

Beau Rothwell was charged Thursday with tampering with physical evidence, KTVI reported. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Jennifer Rothwell had been missing since early Tuesday morning. She is a Kansas City native who moved to St. Louis. She left her home on Northwinds Drive in St. Louis County and didn’t return.

Police later discovered her 2011 Hyundai Sonata was discovered near Olive and Fee Fee roads, which is about 2 miles from her home.

Beau Rothwell was taken into custody late Wednesday evening.

According to court documents, Beau was seen on video purchasing cleaning products including bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves on Nov. 11, the day before his wife went missing.

On Nov. 13, detectives discovered a section of wet carpet inside the Rothwells’ home that had been soaked with bleach as well as blood in the carpeting and the underlying padding.

Early Thursday, police announced that Jennifer Rothwell’s disappearance had been re-classified to a homicide. They describe it as a very active criminal investigation.

Authorities responded to Robinwood West Park late Thursday afternoon as part of the continued search for Jennifer. The park is not far from Rothwell’s home. Police gathered around a culvert in the park.

