× Kansas City man sentenced for robbing, killing Midtown man on his own front porch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced in Jackson County court Thursday to 20 years in prison for the 2010 deadly shooting of Lance W. Rutter during a robbery.

Jackson County convicted 27-year-old Danzel Reese of two felony counts, involuntary manslaughter and first-degree robbery.

Reese was sentenced by a judge to seven years on the manslaughter conviction and 20 years on the robbery. The sentences were set to run concurrently.

According to court documents, Reese and his co-defendant, Jamal Young, were out on the night of Aug. 7, 2010 looking to rob a drug dealer. When the dealer didn’t show, Reese decided he was “just gonna rob anybody,” according to a witness.

Court documents say that Reese and Young were in the area of 38th and Baltimore when they approached the victim and another man sitting on their front porch and demanded money.

The witness handed over his wallet and Rutter began arguing with Reese, who shot him before fleeing the scene.

DNA swabs from a laser light found at the scene matched Reese.