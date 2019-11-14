× Longtime Plaza bar and restaurant Fred P. Ott’s facing eviction for $70K in back rent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A longtime bar and grill on the Country Club Plaza could soon be headed out.

The Plaza filed an eviction lawsuit against Fred P. Ott’s, which currently occupies the space at 4770 J.C. Nichols Parkway.

According to the lawsuit, owners Nabil and Peggy Haddad owe nearly $70,000 in back rent.

On June 19, the owners were served a notice of default, and on Sept. 17, they were served a notice of termination, effective Oct. 31.

According to the lawsuit, the owners failed to pay the back rent or vacate the property.

According to their Facebook page, Fred P. Ott’s opened its first location on the Plaza in 1977, making it one of the oldest business to still operate there. Locations in downtown KC, the Northland, Olathe and Overland Park have all opened and closed over the past decades.

FOX4 has been unable to reach the owners for a comment.