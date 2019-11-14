× Major Case Squad activated to investigate NKC hotel shooting that killed 28-year-old

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are calling a deadly shooting at a North Kansans City hotel Wednesday a homicide, and the Metropolitan Area Major Case Squad was activated Thursday to help investigate.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the American Inn located off Armour Road just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding officers found 28-year-old Jacob Roberson dead in a room.

A bullet also grazed a person in an adjacent room, according to police. That person refused medical treatment.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and look for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.