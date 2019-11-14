× Man released after serving 17 years in “doppelganger case” is heading back to prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri man wrongfully convicted then freed from a Kansas prison is heading back to prison.

Richard Anthony Jones, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally possessing a firearm.

He is not allowed to legally posses a firearm because he is a convicted felon.

Jones spent time in prison for a different crime before he was misidentified in a robbery case that he served 17 years for. That case was later dubbed the “doppelganger case.” Eyewitnesses in the case testified that they could no longer say Jones was the robber after discovering another suspect who looked similar to Jones.

Jones now faces up to 10 years in prison without parole when he’s sentenced for having the gun.