Officials say driver has minor injuries after driving through house in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — One person is reported to have minor injuries after driving their car through a house Thursday in Smithville.

The incident was reported at a home near Shannon Ave. and Wicklow St. just east of 169 Highway.

The Smithville Area Fire Protection District said the house suffered significant damage. The driver drove the car through the garage door, out the back wall of the garage and struck an above ground pool in the back yard.

Officials say the driver may have had a medical episode. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Luckily no one was home at the time, except for a dog, who is fine, officials say.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.