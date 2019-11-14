Police arrest six people in illicit massage parlor investigation in Johnson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Olathe police announced the arrest of six people Thursday following a long-term investigation into illicit massage parlors all across Johnson County.

Local law enforcement agencies, working with federal authorities, executed numerous search warrants at both commercial and residential locations.

One of the locations searched by police was King’s Spa in Leawood, on State Line Road near 133rd Street.

Workers at businesses in the same strip mall said they’ve suspected illegal activity at the spa for a couple of years.

“I don’t know that they knew how aware everybody was about what was going on because, you know, we saw it every day,” Kelly Baker said.

Baker and workers at other neighboring businesses said they spotted many of the same regular customers who, while trying to appear inconspicuous, raised a lot of red flags.

“You know, pull their hat down or turn their head away and go towards the massage business,” Baker said. “There would be men from other states coming and going, and it was concerning to me.”

Police have charged three people so far -- Chaoyong Jiang is facing one count of promoting sexual relations; Philip Ward has been charged with two counts of promoting sexual relations; and Lifang Zhang faces two counts of promoting sexual relations.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could follow. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office is taking the lead in the investigation.