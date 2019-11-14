Teen arrested after bringing replica gun to Belton Middle School

BELTON, Mo. — A teenager has been arrested after bringing what police describe as a replica pistol to Belton Middle School.

According to the Belton Police Department, officers were called to the school around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on a call of a person with a gun.

Lt. Dan Davis with Belton Police said that children outside the school saw someone pointing a gun at them and nearby buildings, so they ran inside the school and had someone call for help.

When police arrived, they found and arrested a 16-year-old boy with a replica pistol. Thankfully, the teen was cooperative and never pointed the fake gun at police, according to Lt. Davis.

“In today’s day and age the brandishing of a replica firearm places many people in danger as these replicas appear identical to an actual firearm and it can result in tragic consequences,” he said.

Nobody was injured. It’s not clear what, if any relationship the teenager has to the school.

FOX4 has reached out to the Belton School District for a statement.