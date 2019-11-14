Teen pleads guilty to lesser charges in death of Olathe East High senior

OLATHE, Kan. — A teenager has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the death of a 17-year-old Olathe high school student, who was shot and killed in a drug-related robbery attempt.

Rolland Kobelo, 17, pleaded guilty to amended charges of aggravated robbery and distribution of Xanax Thursday in Johnson County juvenile court.

Kobelo was originally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Rowan Padgett, who was shot to death in a driveway on S. Mullen Court on March 29.

As part of the plea agreement, Kobelo will face dual sentencing. He will remain in jail until he is 22.5- years-old. If he is unsuccessful in completing post-release supervision, Kobelo will serve 120 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Eighteen-year-old Matthew Bibee Jr. allegedly shot Padgett over a drug deal gone bad. He is facing charges along with 17-year-old Jordan Denny. Their cases are still pending.

According to court records, Kobelo, Denny and Padgett attended Olathe East High School.