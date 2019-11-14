Teen pleads guilty to lesser charges in death of Olathe East High senior

Posted 5:16 pm, November 14, 2019, by

OLATHE, Kan. — A teenager has pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the death of a 17-year-old Olathe high school student, who was shot and killed in a drug-related robbery attempt.

Rolland Kobelo, 17, pleaded guilty to amended charges of aggravated robbery and distribution of Xanax Thursday in Johnson County juvenile court.

Kobelo was originally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Rowan Padgett, who was shot to death in a driveway on S. Mullen Court on March 29.

Rowan Padgett

As part of the plea agreement, Kobelo will face dual sentencing. He will remain in jail until he is 22.5- years-old. If he is unsuccessful in completing post-release supervision, Kobelo will serve 120 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Eighteen-year-old Matthew Bibee Jr. allegedly shot Padgett over a drug deal gone bad. He is facing charges along with 17-year-old Jordan Denny. Their cases are still pending.

According to court records, Kobelo, Denny and Padgett attended Olathe East High School.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.