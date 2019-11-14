Two with Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office charged in connection with jail incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The Wyandotte County district attorney announced charges against two members of the sheriff's office on Thursday related to a September jail incident.

Sergeant David Toland, 47, faces one felony count of aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count for mistreatment of a confined person. Marcus Johnson, 34, faces a misdemeanor count for mistreatment of a confined person and misdemeanor assault. While charged, online records don't show them in police custody yet.

Records from the county show that Johnson worked in sheriff's administration, but a rank isn't listed.

FOX4 has been covering this story since the beginning of November when the sheriff's office announced it completed a criminal investigation into a September 5 incident. While the assault charges were given, further details about exactly what happened weren't.

Sheriff Don Ash gave limited details at a news conference on November 1, but was restricted from giving more due to the nature of the investigation. You can rewatch it in the video player at the top of the page.

After the sheriff's office initially reviewed the event, an employee was placed on administrative leave. Sources told FOX4 that employee was Sgt. Toland, who is also a Bonner Springs School Board member.

Ash said at the news conference that he wanted an administrative investigation from an outside agency. He wants to determine if any jail employees violated any policies. He said he wants to preserve trust between the community and his agency.

"As sheriff, I hold myself and my employees to the highest moral, ethical and legal standards," Ash said. "We are committed to our mission to serve and protect our community, and that includes inmates in our custody."

This is a developing story, FOX4 will provide more details as they're confirmed.