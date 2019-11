× Zac Brown Band extends spring tour and adds KC to the list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country group Zac Brown Band announced Thursday that they are adding dates to The Owl Tour, and on that list is Kansas City.

The band will play at Sprint Center Thursday, April 16.

The show will feature special guests Amos Lee and Poo Beer.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at noon. The presale begins on Tuesday Nov. 19 at noon.